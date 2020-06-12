Sgt. Shawn Lay
May 30, 1974 - June 7, 2020 Age 46, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, Kansas. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22 at 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 or Text the word "give" or "donate" to (615) 645-2451, VFW Philip Billard Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon, or the Patriot Guard, 6641 E. 85th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 12, 2020.
