2/5/1949 - 2/15/2019 Shan Dockstader-Martinez, was born on February 5, 1949. Shan passed away on February 15, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Troy and Jerimiah, and grandchildren, Genevieve, Trenton, Jaylen, and Taryn. Shan was a devoted mother and grandmother whose presence will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Shan's funeral will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Church 115 W Olive Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 on Friday April, 5 at 11:00 am. Following the funeral, a celebration of Shan's life will be held at the Moose Lodge 2139 Mentone Blvd, Mentone, CA 92359.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019