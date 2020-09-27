On August 15, 2020, Sharon Lacey passed away quietly with family by her side. Sharon was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 19, 1938 and was proud of her Midwest roots. Sharon moved from Indiana to Ontario, CA and met the love of her life William J. Lacey Jr., also a transplant (New York). They were married locally, had two children Maureen Lacey-Pope and William Lacey III. Sharon was a long standing member and church secretary at Brethren In Christ Church. She was an employee of Ontario Montclair School District for many years and through these organizations developed many enduring friendships. In her leisure time Sharon could be found checking out books at the local library, watching her beloved Lakers and camping at the beach or mountains with Bill and her extended family. Sharon was preceded in death by her sister Alberta Frankovich. Her two remaining siblings are La Verne Higgs (Ron) of Rancho Cucamonga and Ronald Trout (Shirley) of Hurricane, Utah. As a mother Sharon was caring and attentive and as a grandmother her loving and giving nature helped her grandchildren grow and thrive. She has four grandchildren, David Pope and Catherine Pope, both of San Diego, CA, Matthew Lacey of Ontario, CA and Ciara Lacey of Oklahoma. Many beloved nieces and nephews will miss her as well as her more recent friends at Inland Christian Home. Sharon was laid to rest at Belleview Cemetery at a private memorial service on August 25.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store