March 29, 1957 - August 10, 2020 "Earth born but heaven bound." It took three long years for leukemia to win its battle, but Shawna claimed the final victory, entering into her Lord and Savior's kingdom on August 10. While we mourn the loss of her presence in our lives, we celebrate her triumphant spirit and hold her memories close to our hearts. Shawna was generous, loving, witty and thoughtful beyond measure. Her quiet sly humor came out of nowhere, and frequently left family and friends gobsmacked (which is a word she would have loved). She also loved the color purple and sparkle. Lots of sparkle. Family always came first for Shawna, and she enjoyed a life-long shared passion for racing with the extended Taylor clan. From an early age she was a fierce competitor and ruled as the family checkers and dominoes champ. She was born in Upland, a proud graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and a lifetime member of the Upland church of Christ. Shawna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Winona Taylor. Left to cherish her life are sisters Sherilyn Taylor Willis (Skip Willis), Sheila Taylor Corley and brother Sherm Taylor. Shawna also enjoyed sharing love and laughter with her niece and nephew, Jordan Corley and Forrest Corley. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We are all better for having had Shawna in our lives. A private family viewing and graveside service will be held August 21 at Stone Funeral Home and Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Upland Church of Christ Food Program in her memory. Sparkle on.





