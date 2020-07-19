Sheila Stinnett

May 1943 - June 2020 Sheila Mary Finnerty Stinnett, 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Upland, CA on June 26, 2020, after sustaining brain injuries from a fall a few weeks prior. She was born in Montreal, Canada, and moved to San Francisco upon graduation from nursing school, where she worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for several years before relocating to Southern California. Early in her career she developed a passion for oncology, which ultimately led her to UCLA, serving as a nurse manager in cancer care. During this time, she returned to school, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from CSU Dominguez Hills and a Master of Nursing from UCLA. Sheila was an active member of Sweet Adelines International for over 50 years, singing barbershop music in various choruses throughout Southern California. When she wasn't singing, she enjoyed exercising in the pool, knitting and cross-stitching, traveling, watching British procedural dramas, and spending time with her dogs, friends, and family. She also took pride in serving the community as a volunteer for the Citizens on Patrol of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. In all she did, she brought warmth, compassion, reliability, and a commitment to getting the job done right. She was always on the go, and up for a new experience. Friends and family will remember her lighting up a room with her sparkling personalityand equally sparkling wardrobe. She was preceded in death by husband Bob Stinnett and parents Robert and Mary Finnerty. She will be greatly missed by her three younger siblings, Kevin, Martin, and Karen; her daughter Kelly; and step-children Susan, Christine, Dean, and Michelle and their children and grandchildren. There are no plans for a memorial at this time due to the pandemic; the family will schedule a celebration of life once it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rancho Cucamonga Animal Center Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, or Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center/Trauma Center. The family thanks those who have shown love and support during this difficult time.