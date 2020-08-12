March 10, 1971 - July 18, 2020 Sherry Thomas Blaka, a loving mother, caring sister, faithful friend and owner of Blush Boutique passed away July 18, 2020 in Agoura Hills, California leaving loved ones in complete sadness. Sherry leaves a legacy of soul touching relationships. Sherry grew up in Alta Loma, California with her parents Bob and Gina Thomas, brother Wes, and two sisters Renee and Cynthia. Sherry was the life of the partyeveryone's cheerleader and best friend. As a young entrepreneur Sherry spent her 20's traveling the States selling and building her magazine business before marrying Joseph Minder and settling in Las Vegas. Sherry worked hard and played hard. She was not afraid to fail and encouraged all she knew to pursue their dreams and passions. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, hosting parties and pressing her luck on the slotswhere she always seemed to have the best luck! In her early 30's after moving back to California, Sherry married George Blaka and moved to Granada Hills where she gave birth to her son George and daughter Lilliana. Sherry's entrepreneurial spirit could not be quenched and in 2006 she put her heart and soul into opening her first fashion Boutique in Encino: Blush Boutique. She had drive like no other, motivated by passion and personal goals. It is no surprise that Blush Boutique soon became a staple in the Valley, which then led to Sherry's desire to open boutiques in Calabasas and Thousand Oaks. Sherry dedicated almost 15 years building Blush Boutique into a thriving neighborhood gem. Sherry was dynamic, outgoing and had a heart of gold. If you met Sherry even once, you were a friend for life! She prided herself on helping others, taking advantage of opportunities and giving back to the community. She was grateful, had enormous energy and lived life to the fullest! Throughout her life her sweet and happy demeanor won the trust and hearts of many. She was a successful businesswoman and loving mother. Her number one passion was giving her children love, support and a stable future. With God and good intentions in her heart, Sherry will be remembered for her positive attitude and the way she made others feel good about themselves. She is survived by her son George John Blaka Jr., daughter Lilliana Rose Blaka, sisters Renee Chipman and Cynthia Dubois, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her GoFundMe page in support of her children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/supportforsherryschildren?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+sharesheet
.