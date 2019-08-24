|
SHIRLEY ANN (OMLIN) JACKES Shirley Ann (Omlin) Jackes, 73 of Big Bear CA, passed away July 14, 2019 at St. Bernadine Hospital in San Bernardino, from complications of pneumonia. She was born in Upland, October 7, 1945 to Anton and Elsie (Rohrer) Omlin, she was raised on the family dairy farm in Chino. Shirley graduated from Chaffey High School, class of 1963. In 1976, she married Norm Jackes and they lived in Dana Point for most of their 43 years together before moving to Big Bear to live and build their "Dream House". They loved sailing and spent many vacations back packing, hiking and camping in the High Sierra's. Shirley will be remembered for her beautiful smile and natural creative skills, stained glass art and knitting beautiful elegant sweaters for herself and family. She loved being with family and enjoyed holiday gatherings with them. She is survived by her husband Norm, sisters Kathy Briggs (Richard), Donna Omlin and a brother David Omlin. Also, nieces Cindy Agostini, Karin Langwasser, Julie Duke-Martin, Kelly Mattocks, Debbie Madole and a nephew Mark Madole. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tony Omlin, sisters, Linda Brouse and Betty Madole. A private burial at sea was held August 17, 2019. It was with a heavy heart that her ashes were scattered at sea along with dozens of roses on a perfect summer day. Memories of her will be carried in the hearts of friends and love ones forever. She will be missed by so many.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 24, 2019