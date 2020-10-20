November 17,1945 - October 16, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Siegfried "Mike" Michel. Mike was born in Karlsruhe, Germany Nov. 17, 1945 to Leopold and Liselotte Michel. The family immigrated to the United States in 1959 and established their roots in San Bernardino, CA. Mike was a house painter by trade, but most importantly a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He always welcomed friends of family with open arms. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Teri Michel, four children Theresa, Rodney, Laurie, Lisa, and their significant others, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Mike was an avid animal lover and rescuer. Mike was a benefactor of the Zoological Society of San Diego and loved to spend time with his family at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and at family backyard gatherings. He was an Elks Member and Eagles Member. We love you and miss you!





