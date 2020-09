SILVERIO A. DIMACALI 8/12/1937-9/30/2019 To My Loving Husband Sal, Today is the one year anniversary of the day you went away. Every day I shed a tear and wish you were still here. I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you. Your memory always brings a smile to my face. Even though we are far apart you are forever in my heart. May your soul rest in peace my Love! Until we meet again"Send me a Butterfly" Your Loving Wife Mary Anne





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store