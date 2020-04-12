|
Our dear mother, Simone Odette (Foucher) McClintock, passed peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was born in Noumea, New Caledonia on February 21, 1923 to Edmond and Leontyne Foucher. She is survived by her three children: William Bernard McClintock (born 1947), Cynthia Simone Hall Katona (1948), and Martin Lee McClintock (1956) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the death of her mother when Simone was just 14, she was forced to quit school and help raise her siblings. She subsequently worked as a typeface maker at the local newspaper. She was married to Henry Dean McClintock, from Johnstown, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1946 in Noumea. Soon after, she moved to Johnstown with Henry, where they began raising a family together, later moving to North Huntingdon, PA, near Pittsburgh (1958). Though they came from modest beginnings, Simone and Henry worked hard all their lives to provide the best for their family. Through their dedication and sacrifice, they were able to provide a loving home and put their three children through college and into professional careers. Simone and Henry moved to Upland, California (1981) and later Rancho Cucamonga (1983) to be closer to their grandchildren as they neared Henry's retirement, and where Simone was once again able to enjoy the more temperate climate of her youth. Simone was preceded in death by our father Henry in July 2010. Simone was a dedicated homemaker who worked tirelessly to provide a stable, comfortable, and nourishing environment for her family. She was a warm and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who demonstrated her love to her family in countless ways, both large and small. She was always giving of herself and only needed the love and companionship of her family in return. She was renowned for her many great dinners, usually accompanied by her wonderful desserts, all of which she continued preparing well into her nineties. Her recipes are still sought after to this day. Her generous gifts at every holiday were another display of her love. In addition to cooking and caring for her extended family, Simone enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, playing cards, games, and travel. She especially enjoyed her trips back to New Caledonia and to Paris, France. We will always be grateful to her and our father for their commitment to us. And we are especially grateful that Simone lived a long life. Happily we were able to share our mother with our extended family so that they might also feel the warmth, grace, and selfless love that she demonstrated every day. We love you dearly mom, and you will live in our hearts forever. Your loving family.
