May 2, 1927 - March 3, 2019 Stanley Eugene Adams passed away peacefully at home in Pismo Beach, California, on March 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Todd's Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey, Pomona, California on Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 PM. Stanley was born on May 2, 1927 in Pomona and lived much of his life in Pomona, only recently moving to Pismo Beach. He was a member of Pilgrim Congregational Church as well as a member of Boys Brigade. He was a teacher and school administrator for 31 years, mainly in the Pomona School District. Stanley was also a World War II Navy veteran. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his children, Loretta, Jennifer and Scott. Todd Memorial Chapel 570 North Gary Pomona, Ca. WL00192090-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019