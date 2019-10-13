Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Williams "Billie" Clinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Williams "Billie" Clinton Obituary
STELLA BILLIE WILLIAMS CLINTON Passed away on Sept 24, at the age of 92. Billie was born in Baton Rouge, La. to Wlliam Jeffrey and Daisy Rodrigue. She was raised by her two loving Aunts and Uncles Janet Phillips (Dr. Carey) Julia Mc Andrews (Chester). Billie resided in Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. She was preceded in death by her sons Frank and Kim Williams. She is survived by her sons Eric (Dee Dee) Wiliams, Barry (Jennifer) Williams Seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Private Services at Bellevue Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.