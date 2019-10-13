|
STELLA BILLIE WILLIAMS CLINTON Passed away on Sept 24, at the age of 92. Billie was born in Baton Rouge, La. to Wlliam Jeffrey and Daisy Rodrigue. She was raised by her two loving Aunts and Uncles Janet Phillips (Dr. Carey) Julia Mc Andrews (Chester). Billie resided in Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. She was preceded in death by her sons Frank and Kim Williams. She is survived by her sons Eric (Dee Dee) Wiliams, Barry (Jennifer) Williams Seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Private Services at Bellevue Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2019