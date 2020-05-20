December 3, 1941 - May 15, 2020 Stephanie was born in Omaha, Nebraska to John and Prudence Peterson. Her family moved to San Bernardino, CA in 1951 and she had lived in Highland since 1979. She attended and graduated from Pacific High School and San Bernardino Valley College. Stephanie initially worked for the State of California and later transferred to San Bernardino County where she worked in the probation and Sheriff's departments. During her time with the county she spent a number of years as Floyd Tidwell's secretary when he held the office of County Sheriff. She retired in 2003 after a 33 year career. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, reading and being with her grandchildren. Stephanie was a tireless volunteer. If a person or organization asked for help, she couldn't say no. She served in various capacities at Highland Little League, Symphonie Juenesse, St. John's and St. Francis Episcopal churches, Ramona Alessandro Elementary and St. Bernardine's hospital. Stephanie was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grammy, nana and friend whose memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband James Noe, brother John Peterson and sister Susan Mayer. She is survived by her brother Jeff (Julia) Peterson, her children David Hellman, Elizabeth (Tom) Ainsworth, and Matthew (Jennifer) Noe and grandchildren Nicholas, Aaron, Amanda, Chris and Harper. Memorial service pending lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store