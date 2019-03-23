Berrian, Stephen Alan (Steve) Jan. 11, 1950 - Mar. 2, 2019 Stephen Alan (Steve) Berrian, 68, of Rancho Cucamonga, California passed away March 2, 2019 at Pomona Valley Medical Center, Pomona, California. Steve was born January 11, 1950 in Freeport, New York to William (deceased) and Laverda Berrian. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Pamela Berrian of Rancho Cucamonga; his son Kenneth Berrian of Upland; his daughter Valerie Parent of Temecula; grandchildren Ella and Christian Parent; stepson Timothy Price of Rancho Cucamonga; grandsons Dylan and Cody Price; brother Thomas (Linda) Berrian of Orange and his mother Laverda Berrian of Rancho Cucamonga. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Pepper. Steve served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1974. He retired in 2010 from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California as a Senior Electronics Technician. He worked part-time as a driver for Enterprise Hub 8V. Steve and his wife Pam are members of Calvary Chapel of Chino Valley. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, genealogy and going out for fun sushi dinners with family and friends. A very kind and gentle man, Steve was loved by many. He always had a friendly smile for everyone. Steve and Pam enjoyed traveling together as well as home time with their children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held March 30 at 1 p.m. at Stone Funeral Home, 355 E. 9th Street, Upland, California, 91786 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary