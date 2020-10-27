1/1
Sept. 11, 1953 - Oct. 15, 2020 Steve passed away at Chino Valley Medical Hospital on Oct. 15, 2020 at age 67. A resident of Ontario, CA all his life. A graduate from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. He was a devoted catholic, a former member of Knights of Columbus at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino, CA. Steve was an outgoing person, loved visiting his family, friends and relatives. He really loved his music, collected old "45" records (oldies but goodies) etc. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Benigo and Georgia Marquez, daughter Jessica, and brothers Benny Jr., Bob and Martin. Survived by his sisters Connie (Chilo) Martinez, Martha (Rudy) Ortega, Florence (Paul) Ruiz; his brother David Marquez, his best friend Bill Reese and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a wonderful caring person with a big heart. He surely will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the coronavirus, services will be for family members only.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 27, 2020.
