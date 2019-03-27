|
29 July 1964 - 17 March 2019 Steven Lee Hutchinson, the son of Eugene & Iva Mae Hutchinson, was born in Upland, CA. Died between March 8-17 in Cave Valley, Lincoln Co. NV. He was a 30 year resident of the Inland Valley and attended Upland High School. A graduate of Pitzer College, he was a teacher at the Ironwood Prison,Blythe. He enjoyed making a positive difference in the lives of the inmates. He was preceded in death by his father, sisters Regina, Alicia and nephew Michael. He is survived by wife Wen, step-daughter Runzi, mother Iva, sisters, Pat, Dianne, Jean, Judy,and Twyla, four brothers, Lucian, Vern, Rick, and Terry, as well as, 22 neices and nephews. Serrvices at High Desert Church, Saturday 12:00p.m. 14545 Hook Blvd. Victorville, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019