Steven Weeks

Steven Weeks Obituary
STEVEN WEEKS Steven was born in Hollywood, California to Robert Wade Weeks (d-1995) & Patsy Dean Weeks. He grew up in Claremont, CA and married the love of his life, Ronda. They moved to Oregon, where they ran Top of the Line Landscape Maintenance . He had been sick the past few years and died at home on Monday. He leaves his wife Ronda, his mother Pat; his sisters Cherree Weeks, Nancy Satterly & Lorie LaPrelle, his brother Shane Boothe; along with several nieces and nephews. He was cremated and no service will be held. Family can be contacted through the Funeral Home. Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives 558 Business Park Drive, Medford, OR 541-770-6505
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17, 2019
