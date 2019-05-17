February 6, 1962 - May 3, 2019 Age 57, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, passed away on May 3, 2019 after a courageous battle against Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Susan was born in Fresno, California on February 6, 1962 to Mae and Gene Riley. Susan graduated from Hoover High School in 1980 and then attended Fresno City College where she earned her Associates Degree in X-Ray Technology. She proceeded to attend Loma Linda University and graduated in 1988 with a certification in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She met her husband, Duane McKinnon, shortly after graduating from Loma Linda and proceeded to get married on October 6th, 1990. They settled in Rancho Cucamonga where they raised their only child, their daughter, Lauren. She worked at San Antonio Hospital located in Upland for 18 years and then worked at Beaver Medical Group part time until her retirement in 2017. Susan loved to travel the world with her family and friends and enjoyed lounging by the beach with a lemon drop in hand. Her free spirit was cherished by all and her ability to light up a room was unmatched. Susan was known for her outstanding cooking and party-hosting abilities. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be missed terribly. Susan is survived by her husband Duane and their daughter Lauren, father Gene Riley, brother David, sister Kathy Barber, niece and nephew Stephanie and Mathew and half-brother Larry. A memorial service will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA on June 1st at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at the McKinnon residence. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fundraiser for City of Hope where you can donate in Susan's name for the fight against Lymphoma. Stone Funeral Home, 355 East Nonth Street, Upland, CA 91786 909-982-1369 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary