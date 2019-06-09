|
|
TED TOOMAY Ted Toomay, an iconic teacher and coach at Chaffey High School for three decades, a devoted family man, and a lifelong boatbuilder and sailor, died May 16, 2019 at his home in Vista, CA. He was 95. Theodore Garrison Toomay was born April 2, 1924 in Ontario, CA, where his father was the minister at the First Congregational Church. Ted began his education in Edinburgh, Scotland, while his father worked on his PhD in philosophy. From 1931 to 1939 the family lived in Avalon on Catalina Island where Ted was drawn to the sea, working on a fishing barge and, along with his two brothers, Jack and Michael, diving for coins tossed by tourists arriving on The Great White Steamer. Family lore has it that it was during junior high school in Avalon that Ted built his first boat. He started high school at the prestigious Webb School in Claremont and finished at Wasco High School in the Central Valley, where the family was then living. Ted briefly attended Chaffey Junior College but, after Pearl Harbor, wound up serving in a Tank Destroyer Battalion with Patton's 3rd Army, landing on Utah Beach in Normandy in August of 1944. On a blind date after the war, Ted met his future wife, Colleen Gottfredson, a USC student and the daughter of prominent Disney artist Floyd Gottfredson. Their union lasted 73 years and produced four children, Tad, Craig, Claire, and Janet (all Chaffey graduates), as well as five grandchildren. Ted studied at The University of the Pacific and USC and began teaching at Chaffey in 1957, where he taught English and history and coached football for 15 years, 14 of which were winning seasons. Ted retired from teaching in 1987 and soon after moved to Vista with his wife, who survives him. His courage and thirst for adventure were legend. During a year-long sabbatical beginning in 1977, Ted then in his fifties sailed from Oceanside to Tahiti with a crew of three in a 37-foot trimaran he built in his back yard in Ontario (the Sabado Tarde) with stops in the Marquesas and Tuamotu islands, eventually returning by way of Hawaii. Later he would charter boats with friends and family and sail in the Greek Isles and in Puget Sound. Tall, lean, and rugged, Ted was an imposing figure in the classroom, on the field, and on the deck of his boat, yet at bottom he was a big-hearted, intelligent man who loved a good book, an Irish ditty, and most of all his family. Ted Toomay could diagram both a complex English sentence and an intricate football play, quote both Shakespeare and Knute Rockne, and shout a command at sea that sounded almost like poetry. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. Those wishing to honor Ted are invited to make a donation to one of his favorite charities, The Nature Conservancy (nature.org) or Smile Train (smiletrain.org).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 9, 2019