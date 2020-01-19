|
(Terry; Timekiller) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Terrence Michael Kusz at the age of 52, on December 13, 2019. He has joined his brother Tim to reap havoc in the hereafter. Terry will be lovingly remembered by his mom Arlene, sisters Colette (Robert) and Renae (Richard), his nieces Amanda and Jessica, his nephew Zachary, his furry cohorts Mavrick, Kattness and Sophie, and his partner in crime Deborah. As well as the many friends and colleagues he made and held along the way. He will be remembered as hardworking with a GREAT attention to detail; a loyal fan of his beloved Dallas Cowboys; a lover of cars, racing, music and bacon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at one of his favorite spots. If you wish to send pictures or written memories to be added to his remembrance book; or would like an invitation to the memorial, please send an email to tmkmemory1@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers and in his honor: make a donation to your local animal shelter; visit your local watering hole, have a few and tell the stories he no longer can; or go see one of these movies, Top Gun: Maverick (of course) or Fast & Furious 9 (fast cars and music what else).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 19, 2020