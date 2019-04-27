Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Green Obituary
7-23-1954 - 4-21-2019 Terry (Ted) Allan Green, 64, of La Verne, CA succumbed to Leukemia on April 21, 2019 at City of Hope. Born on July 23, 1954 in Oak Harbor, WA., Terry lived most of his life in La Verne, CA, graduating from Bonita High School in 1973. He was the owner and CEO of L & L Louvers in Riverside, CA. A Celebration of Life will held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4745 Wheeler Ave., La Verne, on Sunday, April 28, at 3 pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.