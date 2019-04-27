|
|
7-23-1954 - 4-21-2019 Terry (Ted) Allan Green, 64, of La Verne, CA succumbed to Leukemia on April 21, 2019 at City of Hope. Born on July 23, 1954 in Oak Harbor, WA., Terry lived most of his life in La Verne, CA, graduating from Bonita High School in 1973. He was the owner and CEO of L & L Louvers in Riverside, CA. A Celebration of Life will held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4745 Wheeler Ave., La Verne, on Sunday, April 28, at 3 pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019