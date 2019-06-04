|
THADDEUS (TED) LAWRENCE LACH Thadeus (Ted) Lawrence Lach, of San Antonio Heights, passed away May 22, 2019, following an extended battle with cancer, surrounded by his three children, Lawrence Lach, Sheri Gardner and Laura Sanders. He is also survived by Lawrence's wife, Molly, Sheri's husband, Bobby, Laura's husband, Joe, along with grandchildren Anthony Vasquez, Melissa, Michael and Matthew Lach, Katie Lange, Tyler and Nathan Pugmire, and James Joseph and Scarlett Sanders. Ted was born in Detroit June 1, 1944, and ultimately arrived in Southern California to graduate from Duarte High and study at Cal State Los Angeles. His musician father, Thaddeus Sr., first opened the Hi Brow nightclub in La Puente that Ted would soon take over and expand in the early 1970s, establishing locations in Pomona and Upland that have stood as Inland Valley institutions, allowing residents to connect with friends, relax after a hard week at work and enjoy themselves. Ted, who once sank back-to-back eagles, also formed the Hi Brow Golf Club that attracted many residents. A boating enthusiast, he kept vacation homes in Bullhead City, Ariz., and Lake Arrowhead for family weekends he treasured. Memorial services for Ted Lach will take place Thursday, June 6, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2110 N. San Antonio Ave., Upland, with a 9:30 a.m. rosary and 10 a.m. mass.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 4, 2019