THELMA LOUISE SAWYER
September 1, 1956 - March 5, 2019
Of Upland, CA. Survived by daughter Michelle, son Dino. Grandchildren; Nick, Tiffany, Dino, Jaiden Brian. Mother Betty Sawyer, Siblings; Charlotte (Steve), Walter (Martha), Claude (Tita), John, Georgianna (A.J.). Numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends. She was preceded in death by father George, brother Ralph, grandmother Charlotte, husband Dino, sister-in-law Karen. Celebration of life will be Saturday, March 9,
10:30 AM at Puente Hills Baptist Church, 363 E. Roland St., Covina, CA 91723. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the City Of Hope In Thelma Sawyer's name.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019