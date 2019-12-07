|
|
Thelma "Teddi" Roxy (Rohaly) 3/26/27 - 11/20/19 At the age of 92, Teddi (Rohaly) Roxy passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Alta Loma, CA, due to natural causes . She was a resident of Upland for over 60 yrs and retired from San Antonio Community Hospital after many years of service in the laboratory. Teddi will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister and a wonderful mother/grandmother. She had a love for music and dancing that everyone who met her experienced with her, right up until the last days of her life. Her smile was contagious and she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Teddi is survived by her three sons: Scott, Dusty and Marc & their wives - by her 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn, Covina and services to be announced at a later time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 7, 2019