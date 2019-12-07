Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Roxy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma "Teddi" (Rohaly) Roxy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma "Teddi" (Rohaly) Roxy Obituary
Thelma "Teddi" Roxy (Rohaly) 3/26/27 - 11/20/19 At the age of 92, Teddi (Rohaly) Roxy passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Alta Loma, CA, due to natural causes . She was a resident of Upland for over 60 yrs and retired from San Antonio Community Hospital after many years of service in the laboratory. Teddi will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister and a wonderful mother/grandmother. She had a love for music and dancing that everyone who met her experienced with her, right up until the last days of her life. Her smile was contagious and she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Teddi is survived by her three sons: Scott, Dusty and Marc & their wives - by her 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn, Covina and services to be announced at a later time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
Download Now