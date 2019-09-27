|
|
Theodore K. (Ted) Hanson Mar 28, 1944 - Sep 20, 2019 Ted was born in Madison, SD to Kermit T. Hanson and Helen (Sands) Hanson. He died at age 75, passing peacefully from the arms of his wife and three sons to the arms of his Savior. Ted graduated from Cal State Fullerton. He also attended George Washington Univ. for three years. He worked in two capacities at Norton Air Force Base, first serving in the Air Force, and after separating as a Capt., entered civil service, working in the Ballistic Missile Organization, from which he retired as the Director of Contracts. From there, Ted was employed at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage working as a database analyst. Ted was active with his sons in Boy Scout Troop 14 and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He took pride in his countless home improvement projects and was a skilled perfectionist. More importantly, Ted was a gentleman who cherished his wife and family. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cynthia, their sons, Christopher (Lupe) of Redlands, Geoffrey (Whitney) of Moses Lake, WA and James (Melanie) of Highland, along with ten grandchildren, Maritza, Annalisa, Geoffrey Jr., Jonathan, Christina, Matthew, Abigail, Blake, Sophia and Mia, great-grandsons Elijah and Jacob, and his siblings, Karen Sage, Charles Hanson and Margaret Hanson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1505 Ford St, Redlands, CA as well as a private service at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 27, 2019