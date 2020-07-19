Theodore Shankel

10/16/1961 - 07/11/2020 Dr. Ted Shankel, age 58, passed away after a courageous battle against glioblastoma on July 11, 2020. Dr. Shankel graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1988 and married his classmate Tami the very next day. He completed an Internal Medicine residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center and a Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship at the University of California, Irvine. He practiced pulmonary/critical care for over 24 years at Beaver Medical Group and Redlands Community Hospital. Ted was known for his love for Jesus and his desire to serve him. He was a man of the highest integrity who always sought excellence in all he did. He loved his family, hiking, surfing, dirt biking and skiing. He had the greatest, most infectious laugh imaginable if you heard it you enjoyed it, and never forgot it. Ted is survived by his wife Tami, his children Jaci, Matt and Katie, his son-in-law Craig Nash, his father and step-mother Stewart and Joy Shankel, his brothers Stewart (Helen) and Jeff Shankel and his sister Marti (Bill) Ward. He was also loved by his in-laws Jackie and Tom Testman, brothers- and sisters-in-law Rob and Karen Testman, and Jeff and Tracey Cummings, as well as nephews Tyler, Jake, Quinn, Zane, Garrett and Stewart and nieces Kelsey, Remi and Lauren.





