Theresa Gaskin

December 4, 1952 - May 31, 2020 Theresa Marie Robinson was born on December 4, 1952 to Maurice & Claretha (Gee) Robinson in Baltimore, Maryland. As a child Theresa had a big heart. She loved people, she loved life and most of all she loved her Heavenly Father. She was taught the Scriptures by her grandmother and accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age. Claretha later married Lucian Barnes and in 1966 the family relocated to Compton, California and then eventually to Pomona in 1969 where they became established community members. Theresa attended Ganesha High School where she made life-long friendships and graduated in 1970. Theresa was planning to attend her upcoming 50th class reunion this November, but God had better plans. Theresa worked at Xerox in Laverne, CA, where she met Leroy Powell and they had a beautiful son, De Sean Maurice Powell. Both Leroy and De Sean preceded her in death and Theresa later met and married Reginald Gaskin. They enjoyed a wonderful, loving union until he also was tragically taken. Despite life's many trials, it was Theresa's steadfast faith in God that carried her through. She loved music, singing, dancing, and staying abreast of the news and politics. She loved cooking, eating and dining out. Being a sports fan, she cheered enthusiastically and was devoted to her Baltimore Ravens, San Diego/L.A. Chargers and Los Angeles Lakers. Theresa had a heart of gold and would eagerly help anyone in need. She also supported and donated to many charitable causes. In 2013, Theresa reconnected with family on her mother's side through Ancestry.com and enjoyed a close bond with her cousin Barbara before her passing in 2017. She also rekindled a beautiful relationship with her beloved cousin Andre who transitioned shortly before her. In early August of 2019, Theresa moved to Glendale, Arizona where she enjoyed her latter months, truly living her life like it was golden! She joined Kingdom of the Valley Christian Church in January of this year and intended to become a member of the hospitality ministry. Theresa put on her wings and took flight to be with her Heavenly Father early in the morning of May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by Leroy, De Sean, Reggie, her mother Claretha, step-father Lucien, her cousin Barbara, and her cousin Andre'. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Anthony Warren Robinson and Marcus Heist Barnes; cousins Jonnique, Necole, Pamela, Terry and Tina; life-long friends Cheryl, Jackie, Merri, OV, and Renee; and a host of family, friends, and church family. A beautiful celebration of her life took place in Mesa, Arizona on June 16, 2020.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2020.