Therese (Teri) Marquez Teri Marquez, 87, went to be with the lord last month. She was born to Cletus and Margaret (Snider) Freehill in Strawn, Illinois. She relocated to California in the mid '50s and continued her education to become a teacher. Teri was a dedicated teacher, teaching at a few Catholic schools in the surrounding areas. She spent most of her career teaching at St. Joseph's in Upland, CA. Teri had a heart for the senior community, and was instrumental in starting the Thanksgiving Feast held each year at the school. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry (Hank) Marquez. Together they had 4 children. Denise (Dallas) Harper, Benita (Tom) Hughes, Gerard (Jerry) Marquez, and Michelle (Gary) Binion. Teri was extremely proud of her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She donated blood to the American Red Cross on a monthly basis and enjoyed tutoring children in her spare time. Her celebration of life will be held at Water of Life Church, November 16, at 10:30 am. 7625 East Ave, Fontana, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the and/or volunteering at a senior center or library.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 7, 2019