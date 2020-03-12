Daily Bulletin Obituaries
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
May 19, 1943 - March 5, 2020 Thomas was a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He retired in 2012 from Chaffey College as a Music Professor (1972-2012) after 40 years of service. He graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a Dr. of Philosophy (PhD) degree in music, Class of 1982. He was a Music Composer, Church Pianist, active in community service and enjoyed doing stained glass designs as a hobby. He was married to Concepcion De Dobay. Celebration of Life Memorial Ceremony: Fri, March 20, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 877 N Campus Ave, Upland, Ca 91786. Funeral/Viewing/Final resting place: Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in the Valley View Chapel from 12pm to 2pm, 3520 E. Washington St, Colton, CA 92324.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2020
