October 20, 1956 - January 5, 2020 Thomas Glenn Barnes, born October 30, 1956 in San Diego, CA, departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2020 in Sultan, WA. He was 63. Thomas was a firefighter and dispatch supervisor for many years. He always enjoyed working for the fire department and made many friends there. Thomas was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing he's now reunited with his best friends Bob, JJ, and Doug and holding his grandson Liam. He is survived by his loving wife Helene, daughters Therese Casson, Nicole Lechuga, and Ashley Lechuga-Huber, sons-in-law Joshua Casson and William Lechuga-Huber, grandchildren Connor and Makenzi Casson and Kennedy and Jefferson Lechuga-Huber, nephew Jason Moos, cousin Lynn Barnes, and his parents Tom and Joan and siblings Jodi, Britt, and Julie. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-8PM, at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, WA, (360) 794-7049. A memorial service honoring Thomas's life will be held the following day, Saturday, January 25th, at 1PM at the funeral home.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 19, 2020