Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA 982720118
(360) 794-7049
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Glenn Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Glenn Barnes Obituary
October 20, 1956 - January 5, 2020 Thomas Glenn Barnes, born October 30, 1956 in San Diego, CA, departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2020 in Sultan, WA. He was 63. Thomas was a firefighter and dispatch supervisor for many years. He always enjoyed working for the fire department and made many friends there. Thomas was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing he's now reunited with his best friends Bob, JJ, and Doug and holding his grandson Liam. He is survived by his loving wife Helene, daughters Therese Casson, Nicole Lechuga, and Ashley Lechuga-Huber, sons-in-law Joshua Casson and William Lechuga-Huber, grandchildren Connor and Makenzi Casson and Kennedy and Jefferson Lechuga-Huber, nephew Jason Moos, cousin Lynn Barnes, and his parents Tom and Joan and siblings Jodi, Britt, and Julie. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-8PM, at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, WA, (360) 794-7049. A memorial service honoring Thomas's life will be held the following day, Saturday, January 25th, at 1PM at the funeral home.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -