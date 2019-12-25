|
|
10/31/1943 - 12/18/2019 Beloved husband and best friend to his wife Dolores of eleven years. Loving father of Tommy Alcaraz Jr. and Joann Martinez, Leanord & Charlie Alacaraz. Proud grandfather to 2 grandsons and one granddaughter. Cherished brother to 6 sisters and 1 brother. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Montecito Valley View Chapel located at 3520 E. Washington St. Colton, Ca Visitation will be from 9:00am - 11:00am Chapel Service will be from 11:00am - 12:00 pm Montecito Memorial Park 3520 E. Washington St. Colton, California
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 25, 2019