November 23, 1946 - November 16, 2020 Monday, November 16, 2020, Thomas Charles Sinner, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 73 in Covina, California. Tom was born November 23, 1946 in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was one of eight children born to Howard and Bessie Sinner. He graduated from Wood River High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran. After serving in the military, he chose to travel and worked in Antarctica as a carpenter supporting scientific researchers. He returned to settle down in Southern California and had an only son Adam Sinner, from a prior marriage. He spent the majority of his career as a carpenter building hundreds of homes and hotels throughout the Southern California area. He loved construction projects, classic cars, animals, gardening, Cornhusker football, and spending time with his family. August 10, 2002, he married his loving wife Lupe Sinner, with whom he spent the rest of his life in Covina, California. Tom was preceded in death by his father Howard Sinner, his mother Bessie Sinner, his brothers George, Delmer, Darrel, Marvin, Jim, and his sister Janice Schwieger. He is survived by his wife Lupe Sinner, his son and daughter-in-law Adam and Mayte Sinner, his grandsons Christian and Noah Sinner, his sister Anna Dice, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:15 am at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518. Repast to follow at the home of Adam Sinner. Flowers may be sent to 21753 Calle Prima, Moreno Valley, CA 92557.





