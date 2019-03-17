THOMAS WILLIAM REED November 21, 1941~March 6, 2019 Tom Reed of Chino, California, passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after several months of illness and cancer. He and his wife Mary Alice celebrated 56 years of marriage in January. He is survived by Mary Alice; two daughters, Reagan Evans (husband Kevin) of Ontario, Roxanne Lee (husband Kory) of Chino, and son Russell (wife Marlene) of Plainview, Texas; nine grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, and two great-grandsons. Tom was born November 21, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Junior and Ruth (Houston) Reed where the family had moved for work. The Reeds moved back to Plainview in 1942 where Tom and his sister, Suanna (Reed) Bagwell, grew up. Tommy graduated from Plainview High School in 1960 and Mary Alice Munroe graduated in 1961. The couple dated in high school and on graduation they both attended Lippert's Business School and married in 1963. Their three children were born and grew up attending Plainview schools. In 1978 the family moved to Chino, California, where Tommy worked in the trucking industry. In 1984 the Reeds purchased Specialized Equipment Systems and have operated the business in Montclair, California, 35 years. The company specializes in warehousing, local moving of industrial equipment, and interstate transportation of new and used machinery for the manufacturing industry. Tom was a member of Red Hill Country Club where he made many golfing friends. He played in numerous charity tournaments and served and supported several Christian schools and non-profit organizations. He was a member of the Inland Valley Church of Christ in Ontario, California, where he served as an elder. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Inland Valley Church of Christ, 1550 N. Palmetto, Ontario, California, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Burial in Plainview, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested making donations to your church or favorite charity in honor and in memory of Tom Reed. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary