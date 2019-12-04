|
|
TILLIE L. ESCANUELAS Tillie Escanuelas passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2019. She was born in Upland, CA on December 14, 1945 to Felipa and Higinio Escanuelas. She was a resident of Ontario all her life. She graduated from Chaffey High School. She is survived by her three sisters, Virginia Pizano, Linda Meza and Barbara Pang, her five brothers, Albert, Higinio, David, Fred and George Escanuelas, many nieces and nephews and their families. She worked for the Ontario-Montclair School District Food Services for over 20 years and retired in 2005. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, and watching movies. She was a longtime Beatles fan and her favorite color was purple. Tillie was a wonderful, caring and loving daughter, sister and aunt. She was someone who was always there when you needed her. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday December 10 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Ontario. Burial Services will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 4, 2019