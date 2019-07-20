TIMOTHY LEE GOERTZ Timothy Lee Goertz passed away on July 12, 2019 at 69 years old at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, California, San Bernardino county, where he died of natural causes. Tim was born on December 20, 1949 in Downey, California to Billie Fern and Leonard Goertz. He is survived by his son - Toby Love, daughter - Amber Chien Love, their mother - Kitty, grandson - Logan, brother - Larry, his partner of the last 20+ years Barbara Lenoue, and his step children/ grandchildren. Tim served in the army for ~10 years including serving in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he went on to receive his college degree and began his 25+ year career as a Senior Psychiatric Technician at Lanterman Developmental Center and Patton State Hospital, before retiring in the mid-2000s. An avid supporter of the Boy Scouts, Tim became an Eagle Scout in 1964, received many honors, was an assistant scoutmaster to his father and over the years continued to support the organization and community. Those who knew him describe him as a natural mediator with a laid back personality who made everyone laugh and who enjoyed the simple things in life. Tim was always active - making knives, hunting, camping, running, riding, building, and repairing cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed collecting matchbox cars and coins from around the world that were made during his children's birth years. His kids inherited his creative spirit as well, as Tim was also a blacksmith by trade, and an avid painter, drawer, and writer. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Tim's memorial service will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Stone Funeral Home in Upland, California. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 20, 2019