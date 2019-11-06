|
TONY G. PICENO Tony was born April 15, 1948 in Upland, California to parents Tomas and Anita Piceno. He was the youngest of eleven children. He grew up in Guasti and lived in Ontario for many years. Tony was a graduate of Chaffey High School and Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him. Tony worked for the Chino Basin Water District for over 30 years. Upon his retirement he pursued his passion of golf. On any day of the week you could find Tony at the local golf course or eating at his favorite restaraunt Joannes. Mr. Piceno was preceded in death by both his parents Tomas and Anita Piceno; his brothers Candido, Antonio, Abel, Pascual, Sammy, Givie and sister Ester Morales. Tony is survived by his two sons, Anthony Corey Piceno and wife Maria; Michael G. Piceno and wife Monique; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Concha Montanez, Molly Morales and Connie Huicochea. Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, Draper Mortuary: visitation from 12:00-1:00pm. Mass celebrated at 2:00pm at San Secondo D' Asti Catholic Church in Guasti. Interment at Bellevue Memorial Park Ontario at 3:30 pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2019