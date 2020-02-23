Home

Tony Tamayo

Tony Tamayo Obituary
07/03/1942 - 02/10/2020 Tony Tamayo, 77, passed away Feb 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Herlinda Tamayo, daughter Vanessa Tamayo, son Brian Tamayo, all from Colton, CA and son Derek Cardoza from San Antonio, Texas. He has 5 grandsons Joseph Flores, Mondo Aguayo, Nick, Jordan and Eli Cardoza, as well as his 2 great grandchildren Matthew and Mahlia Aguayo from Colton. Husband, Dad, Grandpa will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Services will be held at 11am, February 27, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church located in Colton, Ca 92324. Burial follows at 12:15pm Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton, Ca.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020
