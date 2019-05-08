TONY Y. MARTINEZ Tony passed away suddenly and peacefully on May 1, 2019 while on vacation with his cherished wife and son in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Tony was born on December 12, 1946 and passed away at the age of 72. He was the 4th of 7 children born to Irene and Jesus Martinez. He graduated from Chino High School in 1965. Tony served in the Army for 2 years. He went to the officers academy and was one of the few people at that time to become a Sergeant quickly. He was an entrepreneur, owner and CEO of TMT Industries for 53 years. His company grew and expanded under his leadership and now does business in 48 states. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Martinez, 4 children: Tammy Martinez, Tony Martinez Jr., Marina Martinez and Joshua Martinez, 7 grandchildren: Rex LaMarque, Robert LaMarque, Luis Martinez, Sarina Martinez, Cash Martinez, Shai Martinez and Kora Martinez and one great-grandchild: Rocky LaMarque. Tony will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a Godly man and faithful Christian, loving and devoted husband and father, beloved grandfather, cherished great-grandfather, dependable patriarch, respected and honorable business man, loyal friend and compadre. Services will be held at the following locations: Public Viewing on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Draper Mortuary, 811 North Mountain Ave., Ontario, CA, from 5pm-8pm. Memorial Service at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, CA on Saturday, May 11, 2019: Public Viewing from 11:30-12:00 pm; Celebration of Life Ceremony from 12:00-1:30pm. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial (cemetery), 21300 Via Verde St., Covina, CA from 2:30pm -3:30. Reception to follow after burial services. Tony will be missed by all. We look forward to seeing him once again in heaven. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary