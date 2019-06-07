|
August 8, 1928 - June 4, 2019 Trevie Livingston, age 90, formally of Pomona, Calif, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, also the birthday's of her husband and son Russell and died from complications of dementia at the Hillcrest/Woods Hospital in La Verne, Calif. Born Trevie Loree Barr on August 8, 1928, in Billings, Montana, she grew up in Laurel, Montana. Named after her mother's Norwegian attending nurse, Trevie (pronounced Tree-vee) completed her nurses' training in Montana, moving to Pomona in 1950. There she enjoyed a near 40-year career as a surgical RN at the former Pomona Valley Community Hospital and Hauk Medical Clinic in Pomona. Trevie belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Pomona for almost 60 years and was a member of the choir. She also enjoyed playing and hosting her bridge club and bible study group. Trevie was preceded In death by husband Robert Lee Livingston of Pomona, parents Russell Ellsworth Barr and Ora Jeanette (Shaffer) Barr, sister Mildred Lenore (Barr) Easton, of Laurel, and brother Bernard Ellsworth Barr of Billings. She is survived by sons Russell Lee Livingston of Stateline, NV, and Lawrence Allen (Larry) Livingston (Cathy) of Redding, Calif, sister Bonita Lee (Barr) Latham of Helena, Montana, brother-in-law Donald Everett Livingston Sr. of Vancouver, Canada, and sister-in-law Joann (Woodruff) Livingston of Chula Vista, Calif, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Trevie will be interred with husband Bob in the mausoleum at the Pomona Valley Memorial Park in Pomona. A graveside service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 7, 2019