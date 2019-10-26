|
TRISHA MARTINEZ Sept. 8, 1971-Sept. 21, 2019 Trisha Martinez, a kind and beautiful soul, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. She was a loving mother to her daughters Corysa and Nicola, wife to her husband Manny, grandmother to Roman, and a friend to so many. On her children, she instilled her most cherished values- education, kindness to others, humility, choosing happiness and laughter, and, most importantly, to "always keep God in your heart." Trisha lived a life of purpose and passion, serving as a voice for her community, and especially its youth, seniors, and employees. Her passing has brought forth a wave of stories from those she touched as a member of Montclair's City Council and well before then, about sweet gestures she made or thoughtful gifts that she gave to show them her love and appreciation. She was an absolute powerhouse of strength, intelligence, and enthusiasm, and she will be deeply missed. A public Celebration of Life will be held on November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Montclair Senior Center, 5111 Benito Street, Montclair, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 26, 2019