Los Angeles - 2/25/19 Tyler Rose Chatigny died on Monday the 25th of February, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. Her health had significantly deteriorated over the past 2 weeks but she was surrounded my loved ones and caring professionals when she passed away. Born poor in East Los Angeles and put up for adoption at an early age, she was able to overcome her early trauma with the love and support of her new family. Tyler or "Boobie" as she preferred to be called, went on to live a full and productive life. She was known for her consistent independent spirit and provided much stability and comfort to those select few who knew her well. Tyler's family will be holding a private memorial service and in lieu of gifts or flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society of the United States. WL00191130-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2019