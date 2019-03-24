January 12,1919 - March 09,2019 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Vera Espinoza Florez, loving wife to John, on March 9, 2019, at the age of 100-years young. Vera was a devoted Mother to five children: John "Butch" (departed), Robert (departed), Edward, Gloria (Alex) Quintero, & Corrina (Steve) Mora. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially cherished her role as Grandma and was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Vera was born in Tucson, Arizona on January 12, 1919, to her mother Antonia (Sanchez) and Father Panfilo Espinoza. At the age of 3-months, her parents moved the family to Pomona, California, where she attended school and helped raise her siblings after her mother passed away. She later met John and married on June 11, 1941. Their marriage of 77-years is the greatest love story of all-time. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Julio &Candelario Espinoza; and her sisters Mary (Santos), Josie (Ramirez), Anrequetta, & Jenny Espinoza. Vera crocheted constantly, and her hands were rarely still. It was never too early to begin making special gifts including dolls, scarves, beanies, baby blankets, and more. Vera had a spirited personality and always enjoyed a good laugh. She thoroughly enjoyed a good party, music, and dancing. Much to our delight at her 100th Birthday celebration, she happily kicked her heels up on the dance floor. Vera lived a full life and was a witness to extraordinary changes in the world, and for many of us, she was a positive change toours. Her paramount impact toward family and strangers alike was her gracious heart. She was always willing to chat and listen. If she knew of a need; she was there to give what she could. It was not about grand gestures it was the millions of little things she did. She loved to live and lived to love. And, for these reasons and plentitudes of others, we will miss her dearly. A special note of gratitude to Granddaughter Darlene and her husband Fernando Ramirez: It means so much to all of us the loving kindness and care you provided to Mom and Grandma. Family and friends may join us during visitation on Friday, March 29, 5:00 8:00 pm at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona. The prayer of the Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. A Burial Mass at St. Madeline Catholic Church in Pomona will be on Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 am, followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary