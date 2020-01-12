|
Vernon (Vern) Taylor June 29, 1931 - January 4, 2020 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith". Vern was born June 29, 1931 in Purcell, Oklahoma to Alva and Annie (Bebout) Taylor. He was preceded in death by a son, Vernon, Jr., a sister LauraFaye and two brothers, Wayne and Bill. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ruby (Laird) Taylor, a son David Taylor and his wife Katrina, daughter-in-law Karen Uslan, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Judy Taylor and Laura Goebel. In his late 20's Vern gave his heart and life to the Lord and never faltered in his faith. Vern graduated from Beaumont High School in 1949 and in 1950 became employed by The Beaumont Gazette. This began a 52 year career in newspapers and printing. After a 20 year career at the San Bernardino Sun Telegram, Vern, along with his family started The Taylors' Print Shop in Rialto. Their business grew to be one of the leading printing establishments in Southern California. After 35 years in business and 52 years in printing the business was sold and at age 70 Vern retired. In 2005, Vern and Ruby moved to Cherry Valley. Vern loved traveling and for years maintained a separate residence on the Colorado River in Blythe. He was a past Lt. Governor of Div. 36 and a life member of Kiwanis International. Vern went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020 and was 88 years old. Services to be held at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Avenue, Beaumont on January 15 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont. A luncheon reception in his honor will follow at Highland Springs Village Clubhouse.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2020