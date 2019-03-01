|
|
VICTOR JOHN LUTHER GUNBY
1930 - 2019
Victor John Luther Gunby passed away peacefully on February 25th in his Alta Loma home. Vic is survived by his loving wife, Della, after 63 years of wonderful marriage and his children: Wendy (Gary), Peter (Sandra), and Claire (Jeff). Vic will be remembered as "Pom Pom" by his grandchildren: Nicky (Duston), Alison, Colin, Matthew, and great grandchildren: Jordan and Jazelle. Vic's endearing smile, his eccentricity and his relentless zest for life is the legacy left to countless friends who will remember him as a true Evertonian…"Come On You Blues!" Vic was born in Sheffield, England in 1930 but spent his formative years in Liverpool and attended Toxteth Technical & Art School. He was a veteran of the British Army, serving as a marksman and infantryman in 1940's Germany, where he learned to speak that language. He raced motorcycles and loved sports, playing football and excelling at cricket in his younger years. In 1976, attracted by the promise of the California dream and the draw of that hot yellow ball in the sky (seldom seen in England), Vic moved his family to Alta Loma. He established his own roofing company in 1980 and was active in the business until retirement in 2008. With Della, he loved to travel, a trait his children and grandchildren inherited. Throughout his life, he had numerous journeys in far flung places where he readily mixed with people from all countries and cultures...even the Irish. He ironically was a member of the Xenophobic Golf Society (open to anyone) and played golf as he lived-at his own pace-much to the annoyance of the poor sods behind him. Vic delighted in watching his grandchildren growing up and performing in their respective sports, schools and activities. His outlook on life, love of his family, optimism, adventurous spirit and fierce loyalty will be remembered and forever missed.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2019