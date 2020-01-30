Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Venzor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Venzor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Venzor Obituary
March 15, 1952 - December 16, 2019 Victor David Venzor, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA,. was born on March 15, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA to his loving parents Mary Lou and Carlos Venzor. He moved to La Puente when he was 9 years old. He attended La Puente High School graduating in 1970. He attended Mt. Sac College. Victor is survived by his wife of 46 years Virginia (Ginny) Venzor; son David; daughter Desarae; as well as a son-in-law, Danny and daughter-in-law Jennie. He has 7 grandchildren Devahni, Kirstin, Kara, Carlos, Joey, Jenna, Mason and 1 great granddaughter Kaivyn. Victor worked for Lucky Stores and Albertsons as a night crew worker/manager. He coached many years at Citrus Little League. He loved watching his kids and grandkids do what they loved whether it be sports or theater. Him and his wife Ginny never missed a game or performance. Victor passed on Dec. 16, 2019 at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA of cardiac arrest. Services for Victor will be held on Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church in Upland, CA at 10:30 am, with a reception to follow at Red Hill Country Club at 12:00pm.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -