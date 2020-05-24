Victoria Lynn McCracken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 58, of Rosamond, CA, (formerly Highland & Running Springs, CA) lost her courageous 2 1/2 year battle with lung cancer Saturday May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father: Richard McCracken. Survived by her loving children: Lauren Lund, Joshua Lund, Mother: Ann McCracken, sisters: Deborah McCracken (Zoel Kreiger), Kathy Kantos (Bill), brothers: Steven McCracken (Janet), Marke McCracken, a crew of nieces & nephews and her furry friends who will miss her kindness and love. The family would like to send special thanks to the following amazing people: * Dr. George Hajjar and City of Hope Cancer center for their remarkable work in the fight against this disease. Because of your dedication, Vicky was given precious time which she used to live life to the fullest making amazing memories with family and friends. * Antelope Valley Supportive Care for their guidance and support. Nurses, Ian, Kevin, Irma, Ana and a very special thank you to Julie Wotasik, you helped more than words can express. Thank you Vicky for the kindness, love and laughter you shared with the world, your warm spirit and happy soul will remain in our hearts forever. Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Victoria's life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved