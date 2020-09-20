1/1
Viletta Armstrong
We are saddened to announce that Viletta Armstrong, aged 87, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Lafayette, Tennessee. Vi was born on January 23, 1933 in Riverside, California. She was a resident of San Bernardino County for 79+ years. She retired from Loma Linda Medical Center in 2007. She moved to Tennessee in 2012 to be near her daughter. She is survived by her children: Steven Armstrong, Karyn Armstrong, Sidelle Hutchison, Michael Armstrong and two grandchildren. There will be a crypt side memorial service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on October 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 20, 2020.
