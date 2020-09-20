We are saddened to announce that Viletta Armstrong, aged 87, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Lafayette, Tennessee. Vi was born on January 23, 1933 in Riverside, California. She was a resident of San Bernardino County for 79+ years. She retired from Loma Linda Medical Center in 2007. She moved to Tennessee in 2012 to be near her daughter. She is survived by her children: Steven Armstrong, Karyn Armstrong, Sidelle Hutchison, Michael Armstrong and two grandchildren. There will be a crypt side memorial service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on October 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.





