October 25, 1939 - August 20, 2020 Vincent Diaz Jr., 80, of Colton, Ca, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, Ca. He was born on Wednesday, October 25, 1939 in Gold Road, Arizona to Vincent and Maria Diaz who have preceded in death. Vincent was a resident of Colton who was preceded in death by his wife Helen Diaz. He is survived by his children Rosalie Granado & Anthony Diaz of Colton, three grandchildren, Jerry Granado of Grand Terrace, Katrina Granado Alvarez of Colton & Mario Granado of Colton & eight great grandchildren, one brother Ricky Diaz of Colton, two sisters who have preceded in death Olivia (livvy) Lopez (Nick Lopez), & Cecilia (cissy) Carrasco (Dan Carrasco). Vince (Sonny) was well loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, & friends. He will be extremely missed. Services will be on Tuesday Sept. 22 at 9am at Hermosa Cemetery in Colton. Followed by graveside from 11am-12pm. We please ask all who attend to keep a social distance from one another due to the current pandemic. Inland Memorial Inc (Hermosa Cemetery) 900 N. Meridian Ave Colton Ca. 92324





